Banco Santander S.A. Has $355,000 Position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Banco Santander S.A. reduced its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,445 shares during the quarter. Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 35.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CMS. Bank of America cut shares of CMS Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.33.

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $64.66 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. CMS Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $53.19 and a 1-year high of $65.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.25.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.81%.

In related news, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total transaction of $211,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

