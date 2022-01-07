Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,814 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $35,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Girard Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Moderna in the third quarter worth about $40,000. 55.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Argus reduced their price objective on shares of Moderna from $420.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $395.00 price target on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Moderna in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.81.

In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.86, for a total value of $1,129,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.36, for a total value of $4,910,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 431,250 shares of company stock worth $124,365,515 in the last quarter. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $216.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $271.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $320.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $87.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.23. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $111.49 and a 1 year high of $497.49.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 59.69% and a return on equity of 121.61%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was up 3065.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

