Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,261 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,141 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $37,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RSG. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Republic Services during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Republic Services by 125.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Republic Services by 59.8% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $125.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $141.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $121.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.90.

In other news, Director Tomago Collins sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.59, for a total value of $267,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RSG opened at $134.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $135.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $42.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.62 and a 52-week high of $145.98.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 31st. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 48.42%.

Republic Services Profile

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

