Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Sells $16,016.00 in Stock

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCI) SVP Sean F. Scanlan sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $16,016.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TMCI opened at $17.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 12.62 and a quick ratio of 11.66. Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.00 and a 12 month high of $37.17.

Treace Medical Concepts (NASDAQ:TMCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12). The business had revenue of $21.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Treace Medical Concepts, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TMCI. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Treace Medical Concepts from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Treace Medical Concepts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Treace Medical Concepts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Treace Medical Concepts during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Treace Medical Concepts

Treace Medical Concepts, Inc, an orthopedic medical device company, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of device and/or biologic solutions for foot and ankle surgeons in the United States. It offers Lapiplasty procedure that allows podiatric surgeons to treat all three dimensions of the bunion, providing patients with a cosmetic and medical improvement.

