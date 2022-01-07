TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $14.03

TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.03 and last traded at $14.13, with a volume of 49950 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.50.

TPIC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on TPI Composites from $59.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of TPI Composites from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of TPI Composites from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.18. The company has a market cap of $522.33 million, a P/E ratio of -7.74 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 3.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $479.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven C. Lockard acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $43,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 121,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after acquiring an additional 3,329 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in TPI Composites by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 314,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,800 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in TPI Composites by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in TPI Composites by 964,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 48,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 48,215 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in TPI Composites by 256.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 6,442 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TPI Composites Company Profile (NASDAQ:TPIC)

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

