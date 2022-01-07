Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.47

Shares of Microvast Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MVST) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $5.47 and last traded at $5.50, with a volume of 48001 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.97.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microvast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Microvast in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.28.

Microvast (NASDAQ:MVST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $36.89 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Microvast Holdings Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MVST. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,598,000. Mairs & Power Inc. bought a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter valued at approximately $576,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter valued at approximately $515,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP bought a new stake in Microvast in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,330,000. 8.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microvast Company Profile (NASDAQ:MVST)

Tuscan Holdings Corp. have entered into a definitive merger agreement with Microvast Inc

