Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $8.89

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $8.89 and last traded at $8.95, with a volume of 937991 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.67.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yext has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.90.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $12.12. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.86 and a beta of 1.44.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. Yext had a negative return on equity of 41.14% and a negative net margin of 23.17%. The company had revenue of $99.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. Yext’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Yext news, CEO Howard Lerman sold 26,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $272,399.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $60,394.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,131 shares of company stock valued at $768,738 over the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,098,000 after buying an additional 1,181,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Yext by 228.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after buying an additional 933,914 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yext by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,357,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,003,000 after buying an additional 672,442 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Yext by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,144,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,793,000 after buying an additional 646,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

About Yext (NYSE:YEXT)

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

