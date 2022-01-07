West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Plans $0.18 Quarterly Dividend

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the medical instruments supplier on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th.

West Pharmaceutical Services has raised its dividend by 22.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 28 years. West Pharmaceutical Services has a payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect West Pharmaceutical Services to earn $9.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.0%.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Shares of WST stock opened at $407.74 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 12-month low of $253.85 and a 12-month high of $475.35. The company has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $437.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $422.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.26. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The firm had revenue of $706.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $438.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Article: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.