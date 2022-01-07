Short Interest in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Rises By 33.1%

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,700 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the November 30th total of 691,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.
In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $218,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
TLIS stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. Talis Biomedical has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $33.90.
Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.09). Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 103.75% and a negative net margin of 2,742.84%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talis Biomedical will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current year.
About Talis Biomedical
Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.
