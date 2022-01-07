Short Interest in Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) Rises By 33.1%

Talis Biomedical Co. (NASDAQ:TLIS) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 919,700 shares, an increase of 33.1% from the November 30th total of 691,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 196,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 4.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TLIS. Zacks Investment Research raised Talis Biomedical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Talis Biomedical from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

In related news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $218,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TLIS. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Talis Biomedical by 2,458.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 442,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 424,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Talis Biomedical by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 544,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,011,000 after purchasing an additional 154,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Talis Biomedical by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 807,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,903,000 after purchasing an additional 84,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Talis Biomedical by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 58,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Talis Biomedical by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

TLIS stock opened at $3.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.27. Talis Biomedical has a 1 year low of $3.33 and a 1 year high of $33.90.

Talis Biomedical (NASDAQ:TLIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.09). Talis Biomedical had a negative return on equity of 103.75% and a negative net margin of 2,742.84%. The business had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Talis Biomedical will post -9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Talis Biomedical

Talis Biomedical Corporation operates as a molecular diagnostic company. It is developing the Talis One system to address limitations of existing point-of-care diagnostic testing technologies for infectious diseases. The company is also developing Talis One assay kits for respiratory infections, infections related to women's health, and sexually transmitted infections; and other tests for the detection of other respiratory infections, such as a respiratory panel test to detect influenza A and influenza B plus SARS-CoV-2.

