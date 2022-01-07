$4.76 Billion in Sales Expected for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) will post $4.76 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Becton, Dickinson and’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.87 billion and the lowest is $4.70 billion. Becton, Dickinson and reported sales of $5.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and will report full-year sales of $19.39 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $19.36 billion to $19.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $20.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $20.31 billion to $20.50 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Becton, Dickinson and.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.79 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BDX. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $269.63.

BDX traded up $4.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $254.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,384,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 996,646. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $247.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $248.26. The company has a market cap of $72.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.22, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and has a 12-month low of $235.13 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is a boost from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,761 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $443,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263 shares during the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 13,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.25% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

