FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.61 Billion

Analysts expect FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) to announce $23.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for FedEx’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.84 billion and the highest is $24.50 billion. FedEx posted sales of $21.51 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that FedEx will report full-year sales of $92.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $91.73 billion to $95.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $96.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $92.84 billion to $99.05 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover FedEx.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $23.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.42 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.06% and a net margin of 5.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.83 earnings per share.

FDX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on FedEx from $360.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group set a $369.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.64.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 112.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 189 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 72.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FDX traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $263.99. 1,644,412 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,055,960. FedEx has a one year low of $216.34 and a one year high of $319.90. The company has a market capitalization of $69.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $247.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.53%.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the shipping service provider to buy up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About FedEx

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

