3M (NYSE:MMM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $8.66 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that 3M (NYSE:MMM) will report $8.66 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for 3M’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $8.80 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $8.50 billion. 3M posted sales of $8.58 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 3M will report full-year sales of $35.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $35.25 billion to $35.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $35.72 billion to $38.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for 3M.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.67 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 42.80% and a net margin of 16.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Citigroup decreased their price target on 3M from $194.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group reduced their target price on 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut 3M from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $199.00 to $166.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on 3M from $201.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on 3M from $182.00 to $177.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.21.

NYSE:MMM traded up $1.95 on Friday, reaching $179.95. 2,794,641 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,542,208. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $186.32. The firm has a market cap of $104.13 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 12 month low of $163.38 and a 12 month high of $208.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.10%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 3M during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in 3M by 77.7% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in 3M in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. 66.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3M Company Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

