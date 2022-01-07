Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) Announces Earnings Results

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $73.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Duck Creek Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

DCT opened at $27.78 on Friday. Duck Creek Technologies has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $59.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.69 and a beta of -1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.38 and a 200-day moving average of $38.62.

Get Duck Creek Technologies alerts:

In other news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 36.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 251,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,144,000 after acquiring an additional 66,970 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 11,011.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 60,782 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies in the third quarter worth about $556,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 92.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 8,616 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Duck Creek Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,250,000 after purchasing an additional 71,530 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duck Creek Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.70.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

See Also: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.