Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 13.92%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $1.22 on Friday, hitting $34.75. The stock had a trading volume of 428,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,169,302. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Conagra Brands has a one year low of $30.44 and a one year high of $39.09. The stock has a market cap of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.46.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 50.40%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 58,818,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,992,234,000 after buying an additional 430,785 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,024,889,000 after buying an additional 258,706 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,774,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,285,000 after buying an additional 1,312,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,819,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,776,000 after purchasing an additional 712,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,174,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CAG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Monday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.09.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

