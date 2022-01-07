CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $124.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s current price.
CVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.
Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.37. The company has a market cap of $135.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.
In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.
CVS Health Company Profile
CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.
Read More: Euro STOXX 50 Index
Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.