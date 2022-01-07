CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $124.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $118.00 to $124.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Truist Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 20.87% from the company’s current price.

CVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Barclays upped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen upped their target price on CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.37. The company has a market cap of $135.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

