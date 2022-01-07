CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) PT Raised to $124.00

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $118.00 to $124.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

CVS has been the topic of several other research reports. Tigress Financial upped their price target on CVS Health from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $103.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a buy rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $111.73.

NYSE CVS opened at $102.59 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $96.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $68.02 and a fifty-two week high of $106.50.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that CVS Health will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

In other news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 219,786 shares of company stock valued at $20,159,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 75.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

