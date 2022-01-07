Truist Increases DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $125.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.13.
NYSE DVA opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.62. DaVita has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.
In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
About DaVita
DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.
