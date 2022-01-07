Truist Increases DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Price Target to $125.00

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Truist from $114.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DVA. Zacks Investment Research raised DaVita from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen initiated coverage on DaVita in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Truist Securities lifted their target price on DaVita from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of DaVita from $164.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.13.

NYSE DVA opened at $111.28 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.62. DaVita has a one year low of $94.38 and a one year high of $136.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that DaVita will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total transaction of $45,875.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in DaVita during the third quarter worth about $34,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in DaVita by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DaVita during the second quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of DaVita in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

