Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $520.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.88.

Get Humana alerts:

Shares of Humana stock opened at $367.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 12 month low of $359.28 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.17.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $20.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 3.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Humana will post 20.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Humana by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after buying an additional 151,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

About Humana

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.