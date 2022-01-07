Humana (NYSE:HUM) Given New $520.00 Price Target at Truist Securities

Humana (NYSE:HUM) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $500.00 to $520.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Humana from $479.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $472.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on Humana from $510.00 to $528.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Humana from $505.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Humana from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $559.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.88.
Shares of Humana stock opened at $367.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $47.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Humana has a 12 month low of $359.28 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $434.17.
In related news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 50,006 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $454.70, for a total transaction of $22,737,728.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC raised its position in Humana by 18.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,241,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,534,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,251 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Humana by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,047,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,448,139,000 after acquiring an additional 38,633 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Humana by 10.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,465,032 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,515,867,000 after buying an additional 626,652 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Humana by 2.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,624,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,493,769,000 after buying an additional 156,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Humana by 3.9% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,025,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,781,940,000 after buying an additional 151,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.
About Humana
Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.
