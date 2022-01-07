Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Coinbase is the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange, trading some 50 different digital assets. “

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Coinbase Global from $337.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $325.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $415.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $382.20.

COIN traded down $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,306,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,150,597. Coinbase Global has a 52-week low of $208.00 and a 52-week high of $429.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $292.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.17). Coinbase Global had a net margin of 49.96% and a return on equity of 89.37%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.41, for a total transaction of $2,534,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 108,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $346.17, for a total transaction of $37,590,600.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 658,739 shares of company stock valued at $206,694,883.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $28,000. South State Corp bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $30,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Coinbase Global by 500.0% during the third quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors own 21.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

