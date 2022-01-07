Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen Sells 500 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.22, for a total transaction of $11,610.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $23.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $16.91 and a one year high of $23.85.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $112.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.75.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMPH. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $1,881,000. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $3,729,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 8.0% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 98.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 12,515 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.