Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr (EXD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on January 31st

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr (NYSEARCA:EXD) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0708 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Shares of NYSEARCA EXD opened at $12.38 on Friday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 2,280 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Wr by 230.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Strategy Fund is a diversified closed-end fubnd managed by Eaton Vance.

The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide current income and gains, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation.”

The Fund invests in a diversified portfolio of common stocks and writes call options on one or more U.S.

