G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives $43.33 Average Target Price from Brokerages

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GTHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital cut their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of GTHX stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $421.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a quick ratio of 8.63, a current ratio of 8.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $37.07.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.03. G1 Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 65.66% and a negative net margin of 316.58%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 7.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $744,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 90.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,738,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,327,000 after purchasing an additional 823,373 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 29.1% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 886,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,452,000 after purchasing an additional 200,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in G1 Therapeutics by 11.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 420,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,222,000 after purchasing an additional 44,685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

