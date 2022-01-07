BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUA) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0455 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has raised its dividend payment by 14.4% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:MUA opened at $14.76 on Friday. BlackRock MuniAssets Fund has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $17.72. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.87.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 1.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 0.6% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 139,333 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in BlackRock MuniAssets Fund by 5.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 188,990 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,198 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.62% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniAssets Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to provide current income exempt from federal income taxes by investing primarily in a portfolio of medium-to-lower grade or unrated municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes.

