Analysts Set Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Price Target at $27.59

Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.59.

ACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lowered Albertsons Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $34.09 to $13.90 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Albertsons Companies in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get Albertsons Companies alerts:

Shares of ACI stock opened at $31.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of -0.20. Albertsons Companies has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.53.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Albertsons Companies had a return on equity of 101.23% and a net margin of 1.04%. Albertsons Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Albertsons Companies will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Albertsons Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.48%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter worth approximately $4,755,000. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 9.8% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 75,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies by 34.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems bought a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 58.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Albertsons Companies

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

Further Reading: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Albertsons Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albertsons Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.