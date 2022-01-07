Zacks: Analysts Expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Announce Earnings of $0.20 Per Share

Analysts expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) to report earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.02. AMC Networks reported earnings of $2.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 92.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $8.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.74 to $8.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for AMC Networks.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 68.19% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on AMCX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie dropped their price target on AMC Networks from $57.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on AMC Networks from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.33.

In related news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total value of $1,492,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 28.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $37.91 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16. AMC Networks has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $83.63.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMC Networks (AMCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.