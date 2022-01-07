BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (MYJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 13th

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYJ) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0625 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, February 1st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has increased its dividend payment by 8.0% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund alerts:

NYSE MYJ opened at $15.55 on Friday. BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund has a 12 month low of $13.97 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYJ. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 27.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 155,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,416,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 203,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 13,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

About BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund

BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company was founded on May 18, 1992 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Further Reading: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New Jersey Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.