Brokerages Set Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) Target Price at $75.80

Enviva Partners, LP (NYSE:EVA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $75.80.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on EVA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Enviva Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Enviva Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Enviva Partners from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NYSE EVA opened at $73.46 on Tuesday. Enviva Partners has a 1 year low of $44.40 and a 1 year high of $75.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.29. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -100.63 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Enviva Partners (NYSE:EVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The energy company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $237.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.11 million. Enviva Partners had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 17.93%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Enviva Partners will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. This is an increase from Enviva Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Enviva Partners’s payout ratio is presently -460.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVA. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 184.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,623,067 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $137,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699,723 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,607,102 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,229,000 after purchasing an additional 498,472 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 758,700 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,764,000 after purchasing an additional 250,713 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 77.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 428,378 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $22,451,000 after purchasing an additional 186,378 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its stake in Enviva Partners by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 372,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $19,497,000 after purchasing an additional 111,600 shares during the period.

Enviva Partners LP engages in the production, process, and distribution of wood biomass to power generators. It offers wood pellets and wood chips which are used in coal-fired power generation and power plants. The company was founded on November 12, 2013 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

