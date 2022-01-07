$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will post $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the lowest is $0.13. Alaska Air Group posted earnings of ($2.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALK. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.11.

ALK stock opened at $54.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.23. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $46.26 and a fifty-two week high of $74.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 340.38 and a beta of 1.63.

In other Alaska Air Group news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total transaction of $96,696.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,300 shares of company stock worth $465,926 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 230,195 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 63,984 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 38,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 15,160 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alaska Air Group in the second quarter worth about $48,683,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 2,508.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 234,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,137,000 after purchasing an additional 225,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 901,948 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,396,000 after purchasing an additional 69,003 shares during the last quarter. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

