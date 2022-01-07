RPM International Inc. (RPM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on January 31st

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th.

RPM International has increased its dividend by 17.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 48 consecutive years.

Shares of RPM opened at $94.36 on Friday. RPM International has a 12 month low of $76.43 and a 12 month high of $101.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.72 and its 200-day moving average is $88.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.95.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. RPM International had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 29.80%. RPM International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that RPM International will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on RPM. Vertical Research downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America cut shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.71.

In other RPM International news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total value of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

