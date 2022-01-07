Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Sio Gene Therapies Inc. (NASDAQ:SIOX) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Sio Gene Therapies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.15). Sio Gene Therapies posted earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sio Gene Therapies will report full year earnings of ($0.80) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.61). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.04) to ($0.96). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Sio Gene Therapies.

Sio Gene Therapies (NASDAQ:SIOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SIOX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Sio Gene Therapies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, November 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sio Gene Therapies in a research note on Sunday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sio Gene Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.75.

NASDAQ:SIOX opened at $1.34 on Tuesday. Sio Gene Therapies has a 52-week low of $1.27 and a 52-week high of $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $97.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.58 and its 200 day moving average is $2.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIOX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sio Gene Therapies by 89.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,948,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,319,000 after buying an additional 920,972 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sio Gene Therapies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,763,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 752.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 408,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 360,218 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 298.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 391,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 293,348 shares during the period. Finally, Prosight Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sio Gene Therapies by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prosight Management LP now owns 493,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 237,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Sio Gene Therapies Company Profile

Sio Gene Therapies Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of gene therapies for neurological diseases. Its product pipeline focus on Parkinson’s Disease, GM1 gangliosidosis, and GM2 gangliosidosis such as Tay-Sachs disease and Sandhoff disease.

