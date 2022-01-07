Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.29. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Philip Morris International.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PM shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.

PM opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $97.14. The stock has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: Municipal Bonds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.