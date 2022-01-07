Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.36 and the lowest is $1.29. Philip Morris International reported earnings of $1.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.06. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.19 to $6.58. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Philip Morris International.
Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 7.6% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,787 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.4% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 24.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 26.7% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the third quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.90% of the company’s stock.
PM opened at $97.41 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International has a twelve month low of $78.34 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $92.43 and a 200-day moving average of $97.14. The stock has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.88.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.81%.
Philip Morris International Company Profile
Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.
