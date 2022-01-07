Bank OZK (OZK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on January 21st

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, January 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Bank OZK has increased its dividend payment by 42.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 26 years.

Shares of Bank OZK stock opened at $50.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.69. Bank OZK has a 52-week low of $33.22 and a 52-week high of $50.93.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $273.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.05 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 46.64% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bank OZK stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,606 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.17% of Bank OZK worth $9,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OZK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank OZK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

