$0.78 EPS Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to post earnings per share of $0.78 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. Kontoor Brands posted earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 183.88% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share.

KTB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.20.

Shares of NYSE:KTB opened at $52.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.23. Kontoor Brands has a 1 year low of $35.48 and a 1 year high of $69.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.76%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,801,000 after purchasing an additional 236,341 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 117.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,133,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,312,000 after purchasing an additional 41,604 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,206,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,247,000 after purchasing an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

