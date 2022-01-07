Analysts Expect Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) will announce earnings of $0.57 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bank of Marin Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.46 and the highest is $0.63. Bank of Marin Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.60 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of Marin Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.65 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank of Marin Bancorp.

Get Bank of Marin Bancorp alerts:

Bank of Marin Bancorp (NASDAQ:BMRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $31.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.65 million. Bank of Marin Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 28.64%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BMRC. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of Marin Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens began coverage on Bank of Marin Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company.

In other Bank of Marin Bancorp news, Director Russell A. Colombo sold 9,000 shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.43, for a total transaction of $336,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,198,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,226,000 after purchasing an additional 160,585 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 40.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,230,000 after purchasing an additional 224,841 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 34.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 718,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,109,000 after purchasing an additional 182,149 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 657,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 207,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Bank of Marin Bancorp by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 449,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMRC stock opened at $38.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.08 and a 200 day moving average of $35.61. Bank of Marin Bancorp has a 1 year low of $30.69 and a 1 year high of $42.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Bank of Marin Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Bank of Marin Bancorp

Bank of Marin Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through the Bank of Marin, provides financial services to customers. It offers traditional community banking activities and wealth management and trust services; personal and business checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; health savings accounts; certificate of deposit account registry services; insured cash sweep and demand deposit marketplace accounts.

Featured Story: What is a Call Option?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Bank of Marin Bancorp (BMRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Marin Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.