Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 2,341 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,433 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $40,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,672,496 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,279,152,000 after acquiring an additional 702,287 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Teleflex by 2.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,868,614 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $750,790,000 after buying an additional 35,984 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Teleflex by 19.8% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 917,743 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $368,740,000 after buying an additional 151,813 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teleflex by 3.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 793,718 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $317,984,000 after buying an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Teleflex by 1.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 629,646 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $252,987,000 after buying an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $2,965,710.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew A. Krakauer acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $307.23 per share, with a total value of $307,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFX opened at $326.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $327.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $366.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1-year low of $289.00 and a 1-year high of $449.38.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical technology company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $700.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $698.25 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 15.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is 14.86%.

A number of analysts have commented on TFX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $396.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Teleflex from $470.00 to $430.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Teleflex from $440.00 to $391.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $415.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.27.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

