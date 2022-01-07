Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 23,344 Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,598,708 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,344 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in First Foundation were worth $42,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FFWM. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Foundation by 6.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,821 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in First Foundation in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FFWM shares. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Foundation from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. B. Riley lifted their target price on First Foundation from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $26.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. First Foundation Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $29.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $89.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.52 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 35.01%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Foundation Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

