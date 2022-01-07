Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $39.12 Million Stock Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 13.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 648,789 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 102,403 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.08% of Marvell Technology worth $39,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 400.0% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 106.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 484 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Willem A. Meintjes sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $1,637,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 224,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $16,327,379.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 619,573 shares of company stock valued at $47,860,121 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MRVL. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.73.

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $85.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -161.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.34. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 10.48% and a positive return on equity of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 61.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.28%.

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

