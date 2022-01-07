GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) Sets New 52-Week Low at $12.15

GrowGeneration Corp. (NASDAQ:GRWG)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.15 and last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 23395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.90.

GRWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of GrowGeneration in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of GrowGeneration from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of GrowGeneration from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $41.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.78.

Get GrowGeneration alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $670.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.29 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.86.

GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $116.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.28 million. GrowGeneration had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 4.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that GrowGeneration Corp. will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRWG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,420,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,512,000 after buying an additional 373,806 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 12.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,538,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,100,000 after buying an additional 275,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 27.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,035,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,806,000 after buying an additional 225,510 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in GrowGeneration during the second quarter valued at $10,037,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in GrowGeneration by 282.9% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 256,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,322,000 after purchasing an additional 189,333 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG)

GrowGeneration Corp. engages in the retail of hydroponic and organic specialty gardening products. It offers lighting fixtures, nutrients, seeds and growing media systems, trays, fans, filters, humidifiers and dehumidifiers, timers, instruments, water pumps, irrigation supplies, and hand tools. The company was founded by Darren Lampert and Michael Salaman on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for GrowGeneration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrowGeneration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.