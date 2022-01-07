Marks and Spencer Group (LON:MKS) Hits New 52-Week High at $250.91

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 250.91 ($3.38) and last traded at GBX 247.52 ($3.34), with a volume of 3557582 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 238.50 ($3.21).

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 195 ($2.63) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 260 ($3.50) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.90) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from GBX 190 ($2.56) to GBX 260 ($3.50) in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 211.20 ($2.85).

Get Marks and Spencer Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of £5.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 167.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 228.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 185.64.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Marks and Spencer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marks and Spencer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.