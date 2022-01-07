Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) Short Interest Up 29.3% in December

Newcrest Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:NCMGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 293,600 shares, an increase of 29.3% from the November 30th total of 227,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 122.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NCMGF traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.50. 2,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,170. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. Newcrest Mining has a twelve month low of $15.85 and a twelve month high of $22.70.

Separately, Macquarie upgraded Newcrest Mining to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th.

Newcrest Mining Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and operations of mines. It operates through the following segments: Cadia, Telfet, Lihir, Gosowong, Red Chris JV, and Exploration and Projects. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

