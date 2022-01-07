Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,135,300 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the November 30th total of 3,211,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 376,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Friday.

OTCMKTS OBNNF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,550. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.40. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of $1.83 and a 12 month high of $3.05.

Osisko Mining, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties. Its project portfolio includes Windfall, Quévillon, and Urban Barry. The company was founded on February 26, 2010 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

