Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 19,481 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $3,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 8.3% during the third quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 338,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $68,660,000 after buying an additional 26,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Tractor Supply by 108.4% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,157 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 4,762 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in Tractor Supply by 12.0% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $217,000. Finally, AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth $2,734,000. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TSCO opened at $231.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.50, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $227.31 and a 200-day moving average of $205.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $139.11 and a 1-year high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 49.84%. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 26.53%.

In related news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.01, for a total value of $178,508.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert D. Mills sold 11,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $2,546,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,516 shares of company stock valued at $3,809,919. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. DA Davidson raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.48.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

