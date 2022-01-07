Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,869 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,374 shares during the quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $9,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTCH. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 13,597,154 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,192,541,000 after buying an additional 4,987,525 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Match Group by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 7,746,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,249,123,000 after buying an additional 1,541,815 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,547,124 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,861,975,000 after buying an additional 1,333,932 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Match Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,681,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $916,175,000 after buying an additional 965,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Match Group by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,563,420 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,670,852,000 after buying an additional 946,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Joseph Levin sold 163,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.73, for a total transaction of $28,519,430.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MTCH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $163.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Match Group from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Match Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.50.

NASDAQ MTCH opened at $126.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.63. Match Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.51 and a 12 month high of $182.00.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $801.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 90.70% and a net margin of 20.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

