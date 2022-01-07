Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEA. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 25,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Financial Insights Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 7,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 26,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 62,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,550,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $50.86. The company had a trading volume of 237,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,240,360. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.37. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $46.65 and a 1 year high of $53.49.

