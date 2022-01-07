WeOwn 1-Day Volume Hits $84,024.00 (CHX)

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded 8.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 7th. Over the last week, WeOwn has traded down 16.1% against the US dollar. One WeOwn coin can now be purchased for $0.0078 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $775,549.00 and $84,024.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00062441 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001115 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006332 BTC.

WeOwn Profile

WeOwn (CRYPTO:CHX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. The official message board for WeOwn is medium.com/ownmarket . WeOwn’s official website is weown.com . WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

WeOwn Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WeOwn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

