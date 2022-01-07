Monavale (MONA) Trading Down 25.9% Over Last Week

Monavale (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 7th. Monavale has a total market cap of $4.87 million and $41,326.00 worth of Monavale was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monavale coin can now be bought for approximately $520.71 or 0.01256035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Monavale has traded down 25.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.13 or 0.00316306 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00008601 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002243 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001229 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000832 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Monavale Coin Profile

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 1st, 2014. Monavale’s total supply is 10,087 coins and its circulating supply is 9,360 coins. Monavale’s official message board is medium.com/@digitalax . Monavale’s official website is www.digitalax.xyz . Monavale’s official Twitter account is @tcejorpniocanom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Monavale Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monavale directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Monavale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monavale using one of the exchanges listed above.

