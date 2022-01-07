Boston Partners Trims Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Boston Partners lowered its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 4,991 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners’ holdings in HP were worth $2,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN raised its position in HP by 161.0% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,112 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in HP in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in HP in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded HP to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on HP from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded HP from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $38.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.95. The stock has a market cap of $41.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.07 and a 1 year high of $39.65.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The computer maker reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.42 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 151.64% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.38%.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 38,411 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $1,192,277.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Christoph Schell sold 41,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.01, for a total value of $1,323,997.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 357,989 shares of company stock valued at $12,258,879. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

