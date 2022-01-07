Truist Financial Corp Increases Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 91.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 143,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,390 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $20,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 196 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 211 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 416 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Cracker Barrel Old Country Store alerts:

Shares of CBRL opened at $135.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.34. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.10 and a 1-year high of $178.82.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $784.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.67 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 22.21%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.26%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, September 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the restaurant operator to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Truist dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $152.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.20.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

Featured Article: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL).

Receive News & Ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cracker Barrel Old Country Store and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.