Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 9.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Aramark in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Aramark by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $177,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000.

ARMK stock opened at $36.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.46. Aramark has a 12-month low of $31.22 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -104.94 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently -125.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.86.

About Aramark

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

