Los Angeles Capital Management LLC Acquires 56,290 Shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) by 1,797.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC owned 0.12% of Onto Innovation worth $4,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ONTO. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,334 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 47,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ONTO opened at $98.94 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.09 and its 200 day moving average is $79.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.46 and a beta of 1.17. Onto Innovation Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.52 and a fifty-two week high of $104.41.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $200.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.34 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 58.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

ONTO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $81.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Onto Innovation has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.40.

In other news, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total value of $415,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce C. Rhine sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $4,018,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,725 shares of company stock worth $5,530,935. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

